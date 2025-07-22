The City of Wenatchee has won a court case against Chelan County over jail services at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Get our free mobile app

The County had attempted to terminate its agreement and ordered the City of Wenatchee to remove its inmates from the Chelan County Regional Justice Center by August 28.

A July 15 court ruling sided with the City, stating the County must continue services and follow the required arbitration process.

Wenatchee leaders say the County’s actions threaten public safety and regional cooperation, but say they remain committed to finding a fair resolution.

These 5 Infamous Criminals from Washington State are Terrifying Take a trip down memory lane and discover the five most heinous criminals to ever grace Washington's past. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals