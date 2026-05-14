Several Wenatchee City Council members backed limiting downtown banners to city-sponsored events Thursday before nearly two hours of public comment on Pride Month and “Family Month” applications.

Competing Banner Applications Spark Policy Review

READ MORE: Pride Banners Eliminated Under New East Wenatchee Policy

The debate stems from competing banner applications under a city policy requiring complete submissions processed on a first-come, first-served basis. The NCW Equity Alliance submitted an application for Pride Month banners on March 25, but the city later deemed it incomplete because it lacked required artwork. A day later, a Turning Point USA chapter at Vector College submitted an application for a “Family Month” banner display.

On May 5, Mayor Mike Poirie permanently suspended the downtown banner application process. Applications that have already been received will continue to move forward, but no new applications will be accepted.

Keyton Lawter, who submitted the ‘Family Month’ application for the Turning Point USA chapter at Vector College, spoke during the public comment period.

"The issue that we're debating today is a free speech issue," Lawter said. "These banners are a form of free speech. I agree that the application process, the way that it is orchestrated, could be more organized, but I think that it is important to free speech for it to be an open process for organizations to apply who meet the 501(c)(3) requirements."

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The current banner rules, adopted March 23 after review by city officials, require complete applications at the time of submission, including final artwork. The change follows similar action by the East Wenatchee City Council, which restricted banner displays to city-sponsored events to avoid potential viewpoint discrimination concerns.

Council Members Consider Limiting Banner Displays

During a pre-meeting roundtable, four councilmembers, Jose Cuevas, Doug Miller, Top Rojanasthien, and Linda Herald, supported directing staff and legal counsel to draft an ordinance limiting downtown banners to city-sponsored events. Councilmember Charlie Atkinson said he preferred eliminating the banner program.

Rojanasthien said the state declares June as LGBTQ+ awareness and Pride Month. He also said that a pause on nonprofit banners might be the most effective option while the City works on a permanent solution.

"It doesn't seem a stretch for Wenatchee to respect that," Rojanasthien said. "Of the options... I would be willing to review the applications, but hearing that eventually there could be future permanent city signs, it might be beneficial to not do banners on this cycle."

Debate Over Representation and Free Speech

Cuevas said he consulted LGBTQ+ coworkers and family members, including a gay brother, in forming his position.

“I have a gay brother. I have gay nephews and nieces, and I respect them,” Cuevas said.

Cuevas’ remarks were later criticized during public comment by AJ Soto, president of Out North Central Washington, who said councilmembers failed to meaningfully engage with the issue.

“Almost nothing of substance whatsoever was said or brought forth openly,” Soto said. “It was absurd that a councilmember would come so unprepared as to offer the age-old adage, ‘I have a gay friend, and I have a gay brother, so what I'm saying must be right.' Absurd."

Veterans Caught in the Crossfire

Earl Cox is a United States Marine Corps veteran. He said he hopes the veteran's month banners will stay, so they may inspire future generations to serve in the military.

"Those banners remind us that freedom is not free," Cox said. "When I see the faces of young veterans hanging on all of our streets, I take a moment to remember someone's son, someone's daughter, someone's husband, wife, mother, or father. Many of them gave everything so we can stand here tonight and freely speak our minds."

No Timeline Yet for Final Ordinance Decision

It was unclear on Thursday when the Wenatchee City Council may formally consider a new ordinance.