Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Civil Deputy Kim Oglesbee is stepping down after more than a decade in the role to take a new position with the City of Wenatchee.

Oglesbee has been named the city’s next human resources director, with her confirmation vote before the Wenatchee City Council set for Thursday, 8/28

Get our free mobile app

Oglesbee was the only member of former Sheriff Brian Burnett’s administration to remain when Morrison took office in 2023.

She’s served as the department’s chief civil deputy for nearly 14 years, overseeing civil divisions like IT, managing finances, and even handling the office’s communications.

Her last day with the county will be September 2.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Jobs in America Some jobs in America carry a higher level of risk than others, requiring not only physical endurance but also a willingness to confront danger daily. The men and women in these roles often work under intense pressure, in unpredictable environments, and with minimal margin for error. Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Gallery Credit: Barb Birgy