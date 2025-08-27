Wenatchee Taps Sheriff’s Veteran for New HR Director

Wenatchee Taps Sheriff’s Veteran for New HR Director

Photo Credit: Chelan County Sheriff's Office

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Civil Deputy Kim Oglesbee is stepping down after more than a decade in the role to take a new position with the City of Wenatchee.
Oglesbee has been named the city’s next human resources director, with her confirmation vote before the Wenatchee City Council set for Thursday, 8/28

Oglesbee was the only member of former Sheriff Brian Burnett’s administration to remain when Morrison took office in 2023.
She’s served as the department’s chief civil deputy for nearly 14 years, overseeing civil divisions like IT, managing finances, and even handling the office’s communications.
Her last day with the county will be September 2.

