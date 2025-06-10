City of Wenatchee releases a fact sheet explaining their proposed Transportation Benefit District tax.

The city recently approved a resolution to place a street improvement tax request before voters this summer. The request asks for a .2 percent increase in the local sales tax to fund the Transportation Benefit District. The current sales tax rate is .1 percent.

The fact sheet says funding would be used for street overlays, pavement repair, chip seals and crack sealing. It could also be used for sidewalk improvements or capital improvement projects such as the Confluence Parkway project.

The city says a sales tax is the most effective model because it will be paid by anyone who shops in Wenatchee, not just residents, so everyone using the streets support their upkeep. It says the average family spending $20,000 per year on taxable goods will spend an additional $40 per year.

The fact sheet says the current TBD sales tax produces $1.5 million per year, while the city needs a total of at least $4.2 million per year. The city says their current transportation funding falls short of needed funds for transportation improvements. It adds the increase would be in place for 10 years starting in 2026, and all revenue generated would support improvement.

The tax increase request will be on the primary election ballot on August 5.