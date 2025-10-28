McNeil Canyon Road reopened after a months-long safety project to re-route a section of the roadway north of the existing alignment.

Project Details and Improvements

Now, Douglas County invites the public to a Ribbon Cutting Celebration to celebrate the completion of the project, which cost $4.4 million and was funded in partnership with the County Road Administration Board through the Rural Arterial Program.

Improvements included the elimination of dangerous curves and a reduced grade to 9.4 percent. Douglas County also widened the surface to 30 feet. The new roadway consists of 11-foot travel lanes with four-foot shoulders, along with additional lane widening. The improvements bring the road into compliance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) standards for a rural 50-mile-per-hour roadway.

Construction Timeline and Delays

Construction began in the spring, but a union strike temporarily halted it. Work picked up again in September after the project's contractor, Scarcella Brothers, hired a new crew.

The ribbon cutting is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29 at McNeil Canyon Road.