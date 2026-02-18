The Douglas County Board of Commissioners appointed Tyler Caille as the Interim Douglas County Sheriff.

Who Is Tyler Caille?

Caille, who currently serves as the undersheriff, will serve the remainder of the unexpired term of Kevin Morris, who will retire on March 1, 2026.

"It's honoring and humbling to receive the appointment from the county commissioners," Caille said. "It demonstrates the trust that they have that they believe that will be carried forward under our leadership for the rest of the year."

Commissioners say Caille's appointment to the role comes in the interest of maintaining consistency and creating the least amount of disruption to the organization of the office.

Senate Bill 5974 and Election Requirements

They also cite Senate Bill 5974, which requires sheriff candidates to pass state-run background checks before they can appear on a ballot.

The commissioners say they vehemently believe in the constitutional right of citizens to elect their representation, which this decision enables "by creating continuity until the election in November."

Caille has been in law enforcement for over 20 years.