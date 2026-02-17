Douglas County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Grand Coulee man for allegedly selling weed to minors.

Marijuana Complaint Sparks Investigation

READ MORE: Police Seek Tips on Ellensburg Child Abduction

Undersheriff Tyler Caille said deputies responded to a drug complaint in the area of Crown Point Vista Road and State Route 174 on Jan. 24. The reporting party told investigators a nearby homeowner had a marijuana grow operation.

Potential Felony Charges Filed

Deputies found 51-year-old Jayson Lows allegedly attempted to provide marijuana to the reporting party's teenage child.

Through interviews with the teenager, deputies learned of four other teenagers to whom the property owner attempted to provide marijuana.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office Douglas County Sheriff's Office loading...

Potential Felony Charges Filed

Deputies executed a search warrant on Feb. 11 in the 1500 block of SR 174 in Grand Coulee and arrested Lows without incident. During the warrant, investigators seized seven marijuana plants, and multiple baggies filled with the substance and paraphernalia.

Lows faces charges for distributing to minors, possession with intent to sell, and selling cannabis without a license.

The case was referred to the Douglas County Prosecutor's office for review to potentially charge a second suspect.