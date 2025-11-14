On Monday, November 10, 2025, law enforcement agencies executed a major narcotics operation in the Bridgeport area, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of illegal drugs.

The Investigation

The operation, known as “Operation Eastbound and Down,” was led by the King County Sheriff’s Office Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team (SET), with support from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The months-long investigation targeted a regional drug supplier based in Bridgeport. Detectives discovered that the suspect, along with an accomplice, was receiving shipments of over 100 pounds of narcotics every few weeks. These drugs were then distributed to local dealers across King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties.

Search Warrants Across Three Cities

Search warrants were carried out at multiple locations in Bridgeport, Lynnwood, and Kirkland. The coordinated efforts of the involved agencies led to the seizure of a staggering amount of narcotics, including:

70.55 pounds of methamphetamine

16 pounds of fentanyl powder

6.83 pounds of heroin

1.67 pounds of cocaine

Arrests and Charges

Authorities also confiscated a handgun, a vehicle used in distribution, and $83,652 in drug proceeds. Four individuals were arrested in connection with the investigation.

The combined street value of the seized narcotics is estimated at approximately $1.3 million.

Multi-Agency Collaboration

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office expressed gratitude to the King County Sheriff’s Office for its leadership and coordination throughout the operation, emphasizing the importance of multi-agency collaboration in tackling regional drug trafficking.