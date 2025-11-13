A 16-year-old male has been arrested for the murder of a man found dead in his car along U.S. 97 near Orondo Tuesday afternoon.

Search Warrant Executed in Bridgeport

Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille said numerous agencies assisted the Sheriff's Office in executing a search warrant of 1400 block of Columbia Avenue in Bridgeport on Nov. 13.

READ MORE: Douglas County Sheriff's Office Investigating Homicide Along U.S. 97

Man Found Shot Along U.S. 97

First responders found the man unresponsive in his vehicle with his foot on the brakes seven miles south of Beebe Bridge Wednesday, Nov. 12. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office said the man was shot several times, but it has not been confirmed if these injuries were the cause of death.

Highway Closed for Investigation

The investigation into the death closed the highway for several hours. Washington State Department of Transportation crews established a detour using State Route 150 and U.S. 97A.

Undersheriff Caille said the investigation continues, and further updates will be provided as they become available.