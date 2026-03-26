Police in Douglas County are investigating yet another report of gunfire near Bridgeport.

Shots Fired at Vehicle Along State Route 173 Tuesday Evening

READ MORE: Police Seeking Suspects After Shootings and Vehicle Arson in Bridgeport

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to reports of shots fired along State Route 173 near the Bridgeport Bar area on Tuesday evening.

Investigators say someone called 9-1-1 at around 6:15 p.m. to report that shots were fired at a family member's vehicle from the passenger side of an unidentified vehicle that was driving by.

No Injuries or Property Damage Reported

No injuries or property damage were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not said if the incident is connected to a pair of drive-by shootings and a vehicle arson that happened in the same area two weeks ago.