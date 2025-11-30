Authorities arrested two juveniles following a gang-related disturbance in East Wenatchee last week.

On Tuesday, a caller reported that gang members were present and possibly armed at a location in the 200 block of North Georgia Avenue. East Wenatchee Police Officers and Douglas County Deputies responded and found six juveniles at the scene.

During the response, one juvenile was apprehended without incident, while another ran and tossed a pistol with an extended magazine over a fence before being detained. The firearm was recovered.

Both juveniles were booked into Chelan County Juvenile Detention. The 16-year-old who had the firearm was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm, obstruction, and criminal mischief. The 15-year-old was booked for criminal mischief. The other four juveniles have not been identified at this time.