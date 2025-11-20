An East Wenatchee man received 23 years in prison Wednesday for making recordings of his sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl.

How Investigators Uncovered the Abuse

U.S. District Court - Eastern District of Washington Judge Thomas O. Rice handed down the sentence to 34-year-old Michael Avilez Espinoza.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office found evidence he created and shared videos of his sexual abuse of the child in 2022.

Additional Charges in Chelan County

A Chelan County Superior Court Judge later issued a warrant for Espinoza's arrest on numerous charges related to having sex with a 16-year-old in 2019 and distributing images of the act.

He pled guilty in July to two counts of producing child pornography. As part of the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped four other charges. Espinoza still faces multiple charges in Chelan County for the incident with the 16-year-old.