A Wenatchee man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for stealing his brother’s identity to obtain a U.S. passport and using it to travel internationally.

U.S. Attorney Pete Serrano announced that on Sept. 24, 2025, U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Brandon Wilkerson for aggravated identity theft and making false statements on a passport application.

How the Passport Fraud Began

According to court documents, Wilkerson first attempted to obtain a passport in his own name in October 2021. The application was denied in early 2022 because he was wanted on a Washington state felony warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Wilkerson then turned to fraud. In March 2022, he stole his brother’s identity and successfully applied for a passport under his brother’s name.

The Brazil Trip and Identity Assumption

He later used the passport to travel to Brazil, where he married a Brazilian national while still posing as his sibling. Wilkerson also used his brother’s identity to seek legal status for his spouse in the United States.

A federal grand jury indicted Wilkerson on March 19, 2024. He was later taken into custody after violating his pre-trial release by committing a new criminal offense.

Federal Officials React to the Case

“Mr. Wilkerson knew that he could not get a valid passport in his own name because of his prior misconduct, so, under false pretenses, he fraudulently assumed the identity of his brother,” Serrano said in a statement. “While this may seem like a Hollywood story… Mr. Wilkerson will not have a Hollywood ending thanks to the work from the men and women in our office and our partner law enforcement offices.”

Jonathan Kazmar, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) San Francisco Field Office, said the case underscores the importance of passport integrity.

“The U.S. passport is America’s premier identity document, and its integrity is critical to our national security,” Kazmar said. “Criminals and foreign adversaries often seek to exploit the passport system to facilitate illegal activities… DSS remains steadfast in its mission to combat them.”

Agencies Behind the Investigation

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy J. Kelley.