A pair of Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) pets of the week: the roosters Galio and Danny.

Galio is a handsome 2-year-old white rooster with a proud strut and a watchful eye, ready to rule the roost and bring charm to your barnyard.

Danny is a striking adult with beautiful brown and red coloring.

Galio and Danny are looking for a flock to call their own—whether together or separately—and are ready to greet your mornings and keep a watchful eye on the coop.

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MEET DANNY & GALIO

Roosters

Age: 2 Years Old

Sex: Males

Animal ID: A0060324795 Danny, A0060286166 Galio

Danny (top) Galio (bottom) Credit: WVHS Danny (top) Galio (bottom) Credit: WVHS loading...

Make sure you are aware of the local ordinances regarding the keeping of roosters on your property.

Chelan County sets limits on what county residents can keep on their property Chelan County Code

The regulations applying to properties outside an urban growth area (UGA):

On lots of a half acre or less, roosters are not allowed.

On lots of a half acre or greater (but less than 5 acres), one rooster is allowed per half acre.

On lots of 5 acres or greater, roosters are limited to two per acre.

For properties inside a county UGA:

Roosters are excluded on lots inside the UGA that are less than an acre and permissible on lots 1 acre and greater.

Wenatchee and East Wenatchee both restrict roosters within city limits and peacocks as well, for that matter

Always check your jurisdiction's rules and ordinances before considering adding a rooster to your flock.

Find a gallery of animals available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Read More: WVHS Free Trap-Nueter-Release Program in East Wenatchee