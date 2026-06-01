Meet ROCKY, a handsome 7-year-old husky and your next best friend. Nothing beats having a fun-loving husky by your side, and Rocky is the Pet of the Week at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS)

Even though he is a little more mature, don’t mistake that for slowing down. Rocky still has plenty of life, love, and adventure ahead of him.

WVHS staff have shared a few things to know about Rocky. He is toy-obsessed and loves something to toss around or carry proudly. He also has a silly side and makes goofy faces.

Rocky is looking for a home with a secure, fenced-in yard and needs to be the only dog in the house.

A generous donor has completely covered Rocky's adoption fee and he's ready to head home at no cost.

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ROCKY

Dog Breed: Alaskan Husky

Age: 7 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0049724266

Rocky's adoption fee has been covered by a generous donor. Image: WVHS Rocky's adoption fee has been covered by a generous donor. Image: WVHS loading...

Come meet Rocky at the shelter, or arrange a Doggie Date for the afternoon.

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

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