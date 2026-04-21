LOKI is a lovable pup with a big heart, and he is sharp as a tack. Despite his mischievous name, he’s one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet. It's easy to see with his wagging tail and the twinkle in his eye. LOKI charms everyone he meets.

He’s incredibly smart, always ready to learn new tricks, and loves solving puzzles, especially when there is a treat involved. LOKI has a big personality, endless energy, and a true love for adventure. If you’re looking for a companion who can keep up with an on-the-go lifestyle, LOKI is your boy.

One of LOKI's favorite things is water. He loves splashing in water and heading out for swims whenever he gets the chance. If you can take long walks, hikes, or outdoor adventures, he will be a very happy dog.

But whether he’s curled up by your side or trotting alongside you on a walk, LOKI brings joy wherever he goes

As a bonus, LOKI's adoption fee has been paid by a generous donor who is hoping he will find a loving home

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MEET LOKI

Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A0058407493

LOKI's adoption fee has been paid to encourage his adoption. Credit: WVHS LOKI's adoption fee has been paid to encourage his adoption. Credit: WVHS loading...

Find a gallery of dogs available for adoption at WVHS

Make an appointment to adopt an animal.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

Wenatchee Humane Society Shelter

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA

Open Daily 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Phone: (509) 662-9577

Read More: WVHS Free Trap-Nueter-Release Program in East Wenatchee