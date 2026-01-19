The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Ember

Ember is a sweet, loyal German Shepherd with a gentle heart. She’s friendly with women and children and has lived happily with kids and cats, whom she loves. She can be a little apprehensive around men at first and in new environments, so having patience with her will help her to feel safe.

Ember weighs about 75 lbs. and understands some basic commands. She thrives on companionship and is happiest when she can be your shadow and close to her people. Ember will thrive in a calm, understanding home where she can blossom into an incredibly devoted best friend. She has played well with other dogs, but we recommend she be the only dog in the home

EMBER

Dog Breed: German Shepherd

Age: 1 Year Old

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0059983550

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt the same day, we encourage you to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit during regular hours or contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or via email at wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org.

WVHS is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.