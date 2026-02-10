Some compassionate Wenatchee High School students will showcase their talents at the 29th Annual Janice Franz Talent Show on Wednesday, Feb. 11th

Wenatchee High School ASB activities co-coordinator Ciara Cook says this year's fundraiser will support Wenatchee High School classmate Rodrigo Mezquia, who overcame neonatal health complications and early diagnoses of epilepsy and autism. Cook said Mezquia's initial prognosis suggested he would not likely be nonverbal, but he is now bilingual and is a talented artist.

Unfortunately, Mezquia is facing a new challenge, a rare form of leukemia, and is currently undergoing treatment at Seattle Children's Hospital.

Proceeds from ticket sales for the talent show and donations collected at the event will benefit Rodrigo's family and mounting medical bills.

The fundraiser was created in 1998 to raise money for Janice Franz, a beloved local educator who was battling cancer. The talent show was later named in her honor at her request that the event continue to raise money for others facing health challenges. Nearly $250,000 has been raised since its inception.

Cook says about a dozen acts will perform on Wednesday. Feb. 11th at Wenatchee High School auditorium. Doors open at 5:30pm, and the show starts at 6pm Tickets are $8 at the door.