Criticism of the plans for a new Cancer Care Clinic at Confluence Health has prompted the Confluence Health Board to respond to issues raised by its affiliated physicians with the Wenatchee Valley Medical Group (WVMG)

The Confluence Health Board of Directors issued a statement on Wednesday. that refutes several points of criticism

“Our patients and staff deserve modern, convenient, and thoughtfully designed spaces

especially when navigating the complex and often frightening experience of cancer

treatment,” said Dr. Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Confluence Health. “This

investment will create room to grow, enhance the care experience, and ensure we can

continue delivering high-quality cancer care locally for the next 50 years.”

Physicians with the WVMG are asking Confluence Health to pause plans for a proposed $60 million cancer center in Wenatchee. Group president Dr. Jen Jorgensen says physicians are concerned about costs, duplication of services, and the long-term stability of the local health care system. The group says existing cancer facilities could be expanded at a lower cost.

In its response, the Confluence Health Board of Directors said it approved plans for the center on property at the Central Campus in Wenatchee. The statement acknowledged the concerns raised and described them as "natural within complex health care organizations."

But the CH board refuted some of the criticism raised over a review process that led to the decision to proceed. The board says a review was part of long-range strategic planning and included a study of cancer care access across the region.

The CH Board believes the existing cancer care site at the Mares Campus is functional but will not meet future needs for patients or physicians. Confluence says its project will have the capacity for cutting-edge services that are not currently available locally.

CH claims the evaluation included collaboration with WVMG physician members who approved moving forward with construction. The process, including site selection, included WVMG physicians and also denies claims that WVMG oncology physicians, specialists, nursing leaders, pharmacy teams, imaging, laboratory, and administration were excluded.

The Confluence board noted that WVMG's preference is that a new cancer center should be located at the Mares Campus on Chelan Avenue, which may serve the financial interests of WVMG or its individual physician owners, but not the public's needs. The Mares Building houses a cancer clinic with radiation and chemo services and is owned by WVMG and leased to Confluence Health.

The statement did not mention any delays to proceed with the project, with plans to open in 2028

