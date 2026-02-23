Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to three separate residential fires over the weekend, including two fires an hour and a half apart in Sunnyslope.

North Miller Street Fire

Fire Chief Brian Brett said the busy weekend started around 8:05 p.m. when crews responded to a report of a basement fire in the 600 block of N. Miller Street. Firefighters were told there was a resident in the basement, but received "credible evidence" that they were out of the house.

The flames damaged the ceiling in the basement, but crews managed to limit damage beyond that room. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Two Fires Break Out in Sunnyslope

On Saturday, crews responded around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of American Fruit Road to a single-wide manufactured home under renovation with a report that the home had a dog.

When firefighters arrived, they found the structure fully involved in flames, with the dog outside safe in a kennel. Crews were unable to save the structure, but prevented the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Dog Rescued on Pheasant Canyon Court

At 2 p.m, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of Pheasant Canyon Court with a dog trapped inside the home.

Crews arrived to find fire going up the outside of the exterior backside of the home in the attic. Firefighters attacked the attic and simultaneously extracted the dog safely.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Wenatchee Valley Fire Department loading...

Brett said crews limited the extent of the damage to the attic, and the rest of the home is relatively undamaged.

Fire Chief Responds to Arson Speculation

There were no injuries reported for all three fires. Speculation on social media widely suggested the two fires in Sunnyslope were caused by Arson; however, Brett said that he highly doubts that is the case.

"Some structures took some minor, to moderate, to significant damage," Brett said. "However, nobody was hurt, and all that property is fixable and or replaceable."

Brett said the fire in the 700 block of American Fruit Road sustained the most damage and is likely going to be a total loss.

The fire on Friday in the 600 block of N. Miller Street had moderate damage, while the blaze in the 100 block of Pheasant Court caused the least amount of damage.