8th Street SE in East Wenatchee is closed from S Mary Ave to S Nile Ave for the rest of winter and the majority of spring.

Douglas County Transportation Services said they are performing work to allow for the safe and efficient installation of utilities, road-widening, and subdivision improvements for the Harvest Hills Subdivision.

There will be a signed detour in place, and local access will remain available.

The County said residents within the closure received at least 24 hours' notice if their driveway would be blocked.

This comes after the City of East Wenatchee closed 5th Street NE between Grover Street and Eastmont Avenue through Sept. 21.

The closure took effect at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 23, and will end at 7 p.m. Monday, June 2.