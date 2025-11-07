A pair of roads in East Wenatchee are closing Monday for paving work and the Pedestrian Bridges project.

21st Street Canal Crossing Closure

Douglas County

Douglas County officials say paving work at the 21st Street Canal Crossing will not as originally planned. It was originally scheduled to continue Tuesday, Nov. 11. However, the Veteran's Day holiday is moving the work to Monday, Nov. 10.

Crews will be replacing the existing culvert with a new concrete box culvert to improve safety and infrastructure. The road will be closed Monday and is expected to reopen by 7 p.m. the same day.

SR 28 Shoulder and Bridge Repairs

Meanwhile, the City of East Wenatchee said the contractor for the South End Bike and Pedestrian Bridges Project will repair the shoulder along State Route 28 starting the evening of Monday, Nov. 10, through the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 11.

City of East Wenatchee

Lane and Road Closure Times

A lane closure will be in effect overnight through the late afternoon to keep crews safe.

City officials say they appreciate the public's patience and understanding as this work is completed. They ask you to slow down in work zones and watch for crews and equipment.