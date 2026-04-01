Douglas County Receives $75K Grant For First-Ever Economic Development Plan

Douglas County is receiving a $75,000 grant to assist with the creation of its first-ever economic development plan.

The funding is being awarded by the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB), which is an organization offering strategic support to aid Washington communities in building stronger and more resilient local economies.

The Douglas County Economic Development Plan being funded by the grant is a five-year blueprint designed to shape the county's fiscal future by identifying ways to support its current businesses and industries, while also enhancing the creation of jobs and both its quality of life and economic vitality.

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“Planning grants help communities turn promising ideas into real economic opportunities,” explains Janea Stark, Executive Director of the Community Economic Revitalization Board. “This work gives local leaders the information they need to move projects forward and attract investment that can create jobs and strengthen the local economy.”

In a Wednesday press release, Douglas County Economic Development Director Soo Ing-Moody says, “This is Douglas County’s first economic development strategic plan, and our community has not previously been served in this way. We are grateful to CERB for recognizing the needs of our county and for being more than a funder - for being a true partner in this work.”

“This planning grant is an important investment in Douglas County’s future,” says Commissioner Dan Sutton, Chair of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and District 1 Commissioner. “Developing our first Economic Development Plan will help us identify opportunities to support local businesses, strengthen our economy, and create a clear path forward that benefits residents for years to come.”

The Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) has existed for more than 40 years, and has provided funding and strategic support for infrastructure and planning projects that help communities - from rural towns to Tribal nations - spark business development, job creation, and long-term resilience.