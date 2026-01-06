A local affordable homeownership nonprofit program received a sizable grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

Why Down Payment Assistance Is Needed in Central Washington

Columbia Valley Affordable Homeownership (CVAH), whose mission is to provide affordable homeownership opportunities in Chelan and Douglas counties, received more than $1.1 million to help with down payment assistance.

Executive Director of CVAH Rachel Goldie said the need for affordable housing and down-payment assistance in Chelan and Douglas counties is immense.

"A lot of this comes from pricing," Goldie said. "This program is so helpful, and it's so quick, and I'm so glad it's been funded for another two years."

How the CVAH Program Works

CVAH will use these funds will help homeowners who do not have the money to place a down payment to move into their homes.

"Right now, the program is doing up to 20% of the home price up to $75,000 for low-income individuals, and this grant actually allows us to go to moderate-income individuals in rural settings as well," Goldie said. "This funding should cover us for the next two years doing down-payment assistance work and helping families get into a home."

Who Qualifies for the Assistance Program

Goldie said CVAH served seven families in 2025, which is a typical year for the non-profit. The waiting list for the program is between 50 to 60 prospective homeowners.

The program has historically operated on a revolving loan program, offering homeowners a 25-year forgivable loan at a three percent interest rate. Borrowers do not have to start making payments on it until their income improves above the median income level for the area.

"It's deferred for the first five years, and we do an income recertification every five years," Goldie said. "If their income improves after five years, we would do a small monthly payment, and that would go back into the revolving loan program."

Applicants are provided assistance based on income eligibility, debt-to-income ratio, and other factors. Once applicants are eligible for funding, they will be placed on the waitlist at a first-come, first-served basis.

Statewide Impact of the Commerce Department Grant

The Department of Commerce awarded more than $63 million to 43 projects, projected to create 621 first-time homebuyers across Washington.

Learn more about CVAH at cvhousing.org.