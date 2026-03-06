Douglas County residents can take advantage of a first-of-its-kind facility to dispose of hazardous household waste like paints, chemicals, and pesticides and e-cycle home electronic waste items.

Douglas County Solid Waste Department has completed the Household Moderate Risk Waste Facility located at 6114 Batterman Road in East Wenatchee. Chelan County residents havcan use a similar facility at 3612 Highway 97A in Wenatchee.

The facility Grand Opening is Friday, March 20, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, and Saturday, March 21, from 7:00 AM to noon. Regular hours of operation will be each Monday, Thursday, and the 3rd Saturday every month from 7:00AM to 4:00PM. Phone: (509) 886-0899

The facility is free to use for Douglas County residents, but a $10 donation is suggested. It is hoped the new drop-off center will reduce the amount of illegal dumping. It also represents a more cost-effective approach to collecting hazardous waste materials.

Douglas County Commissioners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19th at 1:00PM. Residents, staff, and community partners are invited to celebrate the project that will provide a safe and environmentally responsible option for disposing of household and moderate risk waste.

Becky Piepel, Douglas County Solid Waste Program Director, said funding for the $1.4 million project was provided through the Local Solid Waste Financial Assistance (LSWFA) program, the WM Host Agreement, grant funding, and reserves from the Douglas County Solid Waste Department.

Acceptable Household Hazardous Waste

Items accepted from residential households only include appliances, batteries, electronic waste, health care items, household, lawn and garden chemicals, certain paint products, passenger vehicle tires, and those troublesome fluorescent lights.

Piepel says the moderate waste facility will be able to accept some waste items generated by businesses at a future date to be determined.

Here is a list of acceptable items

The facility is managed and operated by the Douglas County Solid Waste Department.

For more information, visit the Douglas County Solid Waste webpage