Give NCW is marking its tenth anniversary with a record-breaking fundraising year.

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington says the 2025 holiday giving campaign raised close to 1.1 million dollars, the first time the effort has topped one million. That’s a 20% increase over last year.

The campaign supported 98 nonprofits across Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. More than 135-thousand dollars was raised for the Give to All fund, providing additional support to every participating organization.

Foundation leaders say the milestone reflects widespread community participation and generosity across the region.

2025 Give NCW Results

Organization & T otal Raised

Akin (formerly Children's Home Society of Washington) - $12,883.75

Alatheia Riding Center - $17,150.75

Beauty of Bronze - $3,553.75

Blue Sky Minds - $5,508.00

Brave Warriors NCW - $10,914.75

CAFÉ: Community for the Advancement of Family Education - $16,326.75

Camp Fire NCW - $7,978.75

Cascade Community Markets - $5,556.75

Cascade Fisheries - $5,759.75

Cascade Medical Foundation - $6,791.75

Cashmere Food Bank - $32,031.75

Chelan Valley Community Nurse - v$8,796.75

Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village - $4,093.75

Chelan County Mountain Rescue Association - $8,685.95

Chelan-Douglas CASA - $16,441.75

Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council - $18,916.75

Chelan Douglas County Volunteer Attorney Services - $12,868.75

Chelan-Douglas Land Trust - $32,504.75

Chelan Senior Center - $4,366.75

Chelan Valley Hope - $15,246.75

Chelan Valley Housing Trust - $5,391.75

Columbia Breaks Fire Interpretive Center Foundation - $5,243.75

Columbia Valley Affordable Homeownership - $2,876.75

Common Ground Community Housing Trust - $9,658.75

Communities In Schools of North Central Washington - $5,021.75

Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement - $5,833.00

Garden Terrace Senior Living - $4,223.75

Girls on the Run (Columbia Valley Community Health) - $4,364.25

Greater Leavenworth Museum - $7,513.00

Green Okanogan - $5,408.00

Habitat For Humanity of the Greater Wenatchee Area - $11,994.75

Happy Letters Association - $3,304.92

Historic Downtown Chelan Association - $673.75

Hand in Hand Immigration Services - $26,068.75

Indigenous Roots and Reparation Foundation - $6,367.75

Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center - $4,564.75

Lake Chelan Bach Fest - $6,860.41

Lake Chelan Health - $9,222.75

Lake Chelan Valley Habitat for Humanity - $6,866.75

Leavenworth Ski Hill Heritage Foundation - $4,206.75

Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation - $5,233.00

Master Gardener Foundation of Chelan-Douglas Counties - $7,208.75

Mobile Meals of Wenatchee - $18,669.75

Mountain Meadows - $9,171.75

Mountain Sprouts Children's Community - $7,868.75

NCW Arts Alliance - $7,409.75

NCW Community Toy Drive - $9,258.75

North Central Education Foundation - $4,139.75

North Valley Community Health Association - $5,591.75

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project - $31,536.75

Numerica Performing Arts Center - $7,283.75

Okanogan County Artists Association - $570.00

Okanogan County Historical Society - $3,068.00

Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group - $3,438.00

Okanogan County Search and Rescue Association - $7,118.00

Okanogan Highlands Alliance - $5,093.00

Okanogan Land Trust - $7,083.00

Okanogan Regional Humane - $6,008.00

Our Valley Our Future - $7,571.75

Pateros Treehouse Early Education Organization - $4,628.00

Plain Valley Ski Trails - $4,226.75

Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho - $25,781.75

Pybus Market Charitable Foundation - $5,506.75

Ridge 2 River Animal Haven and Humane Education - $7,119.25

Sage Advocacy Center - $14,911.75

Serve Wenatchee Valley - $31,200.58

Small Miracles - $19,889.75

Stage Kids WA - $9,508.75

St. Vincent de Paul Society - $20,544.75

Sustainable NCW - $14,410.75

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue - $16,908.00

TEAMS Learning Center - $3,988.75

Tender Loving Care for Seniors - $7,421.75

Cancer Support Community Central Washington - $18,599.75

The Knights Community Hospital Equipment Lend Program - $5,859.75

The Nature Immersion Program - $2,658.00

Thrive Chelan Valley - $5,031.75

Tierra Learning Center - $11,771.75

Together for Youth - $3,701.75

Tonasket Food Bank - $16,100.50

TREAD - $8,718.75

Upper Valley Connection - $6,408.00

Upper Valley MEND - $77,191.75

Velocity Swimming - $4,139.75

Waste Loop : Eastside Rebuild - $6,943.75

Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society - $3,873.75

Wenatchee Downtown Association - $2,509.75

Wenatchee Outdoors - $6,648.75

Wenatchee River Institute - $21,334.75

Wenatchee Valley College Foundation - $7,133.75

Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center - $6,314.75

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society - $26,246.75

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center - $12,794.75

Wenatchee Valley Senior Activity Center - $10,758.75

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Association - $27,408.75

Wenatchee Valley YMCA - $14,953.75

Women's Resource Center of NCW - $37,746.00

YWCA North Central Washington - $19,151.00