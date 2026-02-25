The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust in Vancouver, Washington, is awarding more than $6.7 million in grants to Washington nonprofits as part of its Fall 2025 funding cycle.

The trust says 29 grants will support community services, education, and scientific research across the state.

In North Central Washington;

The Community Foundation of North Central Washington in Wenatchee is receiving more than $331,000 to add finance and operations staff.

In Twisp, the Methow Valley Community Center Association is getting $300,000 for facility renovations to improve access to resources in rural communities.

And in Pullman, the Washington State University Foundation will receive $328,000 for agricultural waste drying equipment to support sustainable recycling research.

Overall, the trust awarded 112 grants totaling more than $30.8 million to nonprofits across the Pacific Northwest.

For more information about the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, go to murdocktrust.org