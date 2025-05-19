Various non-profits and charitable organizations in Okanogan County receive funding from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.

The new Legacy Fund Grant program provides $144,000 to 37 different entities in Okanogan County tackling food security, housing, education, community enrichment, and more. The Foundation received 51 applications. The Legacy Fund's Founders Circle includes businesses, groups, or individuals contributing $5,000 or more to non-profits and made these donations possible.

“Our newly established Legacy Funds and Local Advisory Boards have been well-received in each of the communities we serve” said Beth Stipe, executive director. “We believe that connecting residents to local philanthropy, learning the needs of their own communities, and providing opportunities for residents to be involved in addressing those needs is a formula for stronger communities."

The Community Foundation recognizes Founder's Circle donors Peter Mullen and Tambra Zimmerman, Karent Nichols and Alan Watson, and Jeremy and Karen Butler.

Okanogan Valley Fund Legacy Fund Grant Award Recipients

Arts/Culture/Community: $33,000

A Monument to the Methow $3,000

Apple Hill Art Camps $3,000

Children's Dance Theater (Omak) $2,000

Community Cultural Center of Tonasket $6,000

Economic Alliance $2,000

Friends of the Oroville Library $2,000

Okanogan Grange #1103 $5,000

Omak Chamber of Commerce $3,000

Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation $3,000

Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree $4,000

Animal Welfare/Environment: $23,000

Green Okanogan $3,000

N.O. PAWS Left Behind $3,000

Okanogan Animal Foster Care - Cat Shelter $4,000

Okanogan Regional Humane $4,000

Team Okanogan Animal Rescue $5,000

Tonasket Park and Recreation District $4,000

Education/Youth Development: $23,000

Classroom in Bloom $4,000

Hearts Gathered $6,000

Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation $3,000

Omak Booster Club $2,000

Omak United Futbol Club $2,000

PHS Booster Club $3,000

The Nature Immersion Program $3,000

Health/Human Services: $65,000

Brewster Food Pantry $7,000

Family Health Centers $4,000

Foundation for Youth Resiliency & Engagement $2,000

Okanogan Community Homeless Shelters $4,000

Okanogan County Child Development Assoc. $4,000

Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group $4,000

Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition $9,000

Okanogan Highlands Alliance $3,000

Okanogan Land Trust $3,000

Okanogan Omak Rotary Foundation $2,000

Omak Food Bank $6,000

Oroville Senior Center $6,000

Tonasket Food Bank $7,000

Wauconda / Chesaw Food Pantry $4,000