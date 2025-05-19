Dozens of Okanogan County Non-Profits Receive Grants
Various non-profits and charitable organizations in Okanogan County receive funding from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
The new Legacy Fund Grant program provides $144,000 to 37 different entities in Okanogan County tackling food security, housing, education, community enrichment, and more. The Foundation received 51 applications. The Legacy Fund's Founders Circle includes businesses, groups, or individuals contributing $5,000 or more to non-profits and made these donations possible.
“Our newly established Legacy Funds and Local Advisory Boards have been well-received in each of the communities we serve” said Beth Stipe, executive director. “We believe that connecting residents to local philanthropy, learning the needs of their own communities, and providing opportunities for residents to be involved in addressing those needs is a formula for stronger communities."
The Community Foundation recognizes Founder's Circle donors Peter Mullen and Tambra Zimmerman, Karent Nichols and Alan Watson, and Jeremy and Karen Butler.
Okanogan Valley Fund Legacy Fund Grant Award Recipients
Arts/Culture/Community: $33,000
A Monument to the Methow $3,000
Apple Hill Art Camps $3,000
Children's Dance Theater (Omak) $2,000
Community Cultural Center of Tonasket $6,000
Economic Alliance $2,000
Friends of the Oroville Library $2,000
Okanogan Grange #1103 $5,000
Omak Chamber of Commerce $3,000
Omak Performing Arts Center Foundation $3,000
Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree $4,000
Animal Welfare/Environment: $23,000
Green Okanogan $3,000
N.O. PAWS Left Behind $3,000
Okanogan Animal Foster Care - Cat Shelter $4,000
Okanogan Regional Humane $4,000
Team Okanogan Animal Rescue $5,000
Tonasket Park and Recreation District $4,000
Education/Youth Development: $23,000
Classroom in Bloom $4,000
Hearts Gathered $6,000
Loup Loup Ski Education Foundation $3,000
Omak Booster Club $2,000
Omak United Futbol Club $2,000
PHS Booster Club $3,000
The Nature Immersion Program $3,000
Health/Human Services: $65,000
Brewster Food Pantry $7,000
Family Health Centers $4,000
Foundation for Youth Resiliency & Engagement $2,000
Okanogan Community Homeless Shelters $4,000
Okanogan County Child Development Assoc. $4,000
Okanogan County Long Term Recovery Group $4,000
Okanogan County Transportation & Nutrition $9,000
Okanogan Highlands Alliance $3,000
Okanogan Land Trust $3,000
Okanogan Omak Rotary Foundation $2,000
Omak Food Bank $6,000
Oroville Senior Center $6,000
Tonasket Food Bank $7,000
Wauconda / Chesaw Food Pantry $4,000
