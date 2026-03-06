A repeat wildlife offender with a nearly two-decade history of illegal hunting and animal abuse will spend more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges in Okanogan County.

Repeat Wildlife Offender Faces Prison Sentence

The Washington Attorney General's Office said Ronald Livermore received a recommended 43.5-month prison sentence — believed to be the longest illegal hunting sentence in Washington in nearly a decade.

Livermore pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful hunting of big game while armed with a firearm, unlawful hunting of big game, and unlawful possession of a short-barreled rifle.

Prosecutors say Livermore has prior convictions in Oregon, including a felony conviction for animal abuse.

Court records show he fired rifles into the woods at night, stockpiled homemade guns in violation of a court order and illegally hunted deer using small-caliber weapons considered unsuitable for humane hunting.

Illegal Hunting Reported in Sinlahekin Wildlife Area

Officers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said Livermore was caught illegally hunting with a firearm in both 2023 and 2024 in the Sinlahekin Wildlife Area.

Paralyzed Deer Discovered During Investigation

Investigators said he used a spotlight and fired into the woods whenever he believed he saw an animal. While the case was pending, officers found a deer near Livermore’s property that had been paralyzed after being shot in the spine with a small-caliber bullet.

Investigators later served a search warrant at the property and discovered several homemade firearms hidden in a secret compartment in Livermore’s bathroom.

Homemade Firearms Found in Secret Compartment

The weapons were built from materials including PVC pipe, umbrella handles and canes but were capable of firing. Officers also found evidence that Livermore had shot additional deer and was baiting animals to his porch before shooting them.

“Washington’s hunting laws maintain opportunities for hunters while ensuring that hunting is as safe, ethical, and sustainable as possible,” said Attorney General Nick Brown.

Attorney General’s Office Prosecuted the Case

The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case after receiving concurrent authority from the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office.