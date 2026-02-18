Two members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission are pushing back on newly surfaced allegations that they shunned government transparency laws and appeared to have colluded with the leader of a wildlife advocacy group on policy matters.

A scathing 10-page memo says the behavior of commissioners Lorna Smith and Melanie Rowland posed “serious risks” to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, “especially when it comes to avoiding a conflict of interest and favoritism.” The report also scrutinizes a former commissioner whom Bob Ferguson chose to replace on the panel last year.

It is the latest twist in a multiyear dispute involving the commission, which is often a battleground for groups divided over wildlife protections and hunting and fishing regulations. A separate probe ordered by the governor, examining whether commissioners violated open meetings and public records laws, remains underway.

Photo credit | WDFW - Director Kelly Susewind Photo credit | WDFW - Director Kelly Susewind loading...

Department Director Kelly Susewind had a senior staff member prepare the memo in May 2025. It was shared that month with Ferguson’s chief of staff and became public this week through a records request by The Washington State Standard. Susewind’s move was unusual, as the commissioners oversee the department and he answers to the panel.

The memo raises concerns about the commissioners’ “tight relationship” with attorney Claire Davis, president and chief executive officer of Washington Wildlife First.

While there are no transcripts of their frequent private meetings, the memo’s author said the interactions appeared to align with the advocacy group’s policy priorities. Davis’ organization has called for Susewind’s removal.

Rowland, Smith and Davis strongly criticized the memo, saying it contains false and defamatory claims that could unfairly influence the ongoing investigation.

Smith and Rowland said they first saw the document Feb. 2, when they were told it would soon be released through a public records request.

“It is replete with assumptions, inferences, unsupported accusatory opinions, and incorrect conclusions,” Rowland wrote to Susewind on Feb. 9.

Davis said the memo’s author “recklessly makes allegations of misconduct against me without any evidence of wrongdoing.”

Francisco Santiago-Ávila, science and advocacy director for Washington Wildlife First, said the group is reviewing documents received from the department that he said will expose what he called a “vindictive and defamatory” campaign against pro-wildlife commissioners.

Smith said in a statement she was shocked by the memo’s claims.

“But after I reviewed it more carefully and compared it to other documents, the pieces began to fall together,” she said. “I am not going to comment further until I consult with my attorneys and decide upon my next course of action.”

Get our free mobile app

Commission conflict traces back to bear hunting decision

Much of the commission’s conflict stems from its November 2022 decision to halt recreational spring hunting of black bears.

The Sportsmen’s Alliance opposed the move and sought commissioners’ emails, texts and other communications to determine whether state public meetings and records laws were followed. After filing a lawsuit, the group obtained thousands of records in 2025.

On May 16, 2025, the organization petitioned Ferguson to remove commissioners Smith, Rowland, Barbara Baker and John Lehmkuhl, alleging misconduct. Ferguson has not publicly acted on the request.

Days earlier, Susewind provided two boxes of records to agency legal liaison Thomas Knoll Jr. and requested an independent review.

“Initial review of these documents raises concern regarding potential inappropriate conduct by several Fish and Wildlife Commissioners,” Susewind wrote in a May 8 letter.

Knoll submitted his memo May 16, and Susewind shared it with Ferguson’s staff.

On June 20, the state’s Office of Financial Management hired investigator Chiedza Nziramasanga of Transformative Workplace Investigations to conduct a comprehensive review of alleged workplace and policy violations.

The memo and the Sportsmen’s Alliance petition were included among the documents provided to the investigator.

The investigation was initially expected to conclude Feb. 13 but has since been extended by one month.

Susewind said he did not release the memo earlier to avoid influencing the independent investigation. He added that commissioners had opportunities to review related documents.

Commission Chair Jim Anderson said commissioners were aware of the memo, but Smith and Rowland said they do not recall being notified.

Photo Credit | TVW-WDFW Commission Meeting on Feb.14 2026 Photo Credit | TVW-WDFW Commission Meeting on Feb.14 2026 loading...

Memo questions relationships with advocacy group

The memo also examined communications involving Smith, Rowland, former commissioner Tim Ragen and Davis.

Knoll wrote that commissioners may have failed to properly retain public records or promptly respond to records requests, including communications conducted on personal devices.

He also cited frequent direct communication between Davis and the commissioners, writing they appeared to “have each other on speed dial,” raising concerns about possible conflicts of interest.

Knoll pointed to a 2023 email in which Davis invited commissioners to ask questions about a lawsuit she filed against the department on behalf of clients. He wrote such communication could create the appearance of a conflict.

Rowland denied discussing litigation involving the department with Davis.

Davis defended her interactions with commissioners, saying they were lawful and protected.

“My discussions with commissioners were an appropriate, ethical, and protected exercise of my First Amendment right to speak to government officials on matters of public importance,” she said.

Check out this story in the Washington State Standard