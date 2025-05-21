Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signs six bills into law sponsored by 13th district legislators.

Gov. Ferguson signed House Bill 1912 Friday, which will make it easier for farmers to use the fuel exemption under the Climate Commitment Act. The bill establishes a public directory to find sellers offering exempt fuel.

“This is long overdue. The cap-and-trade program was enacted with the understanding that the agricultural industry would be exempt from the increased costs created by the carbon emissions market. Unfortunately, that is not the case,” Rep. Dent said. “It was time to step up for our agriculture community. We need them to succeed. They are the ones who are putting food on our table.”

Rep. Tom Dent (left) shakes hands with Gov. Bob Ferguson (right) Rep. Tom Dent (left) shakes hands with Gov. Bob Ferguson (right)

Credit: Gov. Bob Ferguson loading...

The Climate Commitment Act exempts agricultural producers and transporters from paying fees on fuel, but Gov. Ferguson says it has been difficult to find exempt fuel. The governor adds the Department of Ecology will facilitate the directory.

“Washington’s agriculture is among the best in the world because of the hard work of Washington farmers,” Gov. Ferguson said. “Our agricultural industries operate on thin margins, and they can’t afford to pay unnecessary fees. I appreciate Rep. Dent’s leadership on this important issue. I’m proud to support our farmers.”

Separately, Gov. Ferguson signed House Bill 1648, also sponsored by Rep. Dent, which extends the deadline for child care providers to meet credential requirements and improves access to training.

Gov. Ferguson also signed four senate bills sponsored by Senator Judy Warnick (R-Moses Lake). Senate Bill 5485 extends the Department of Agricultures Livestock Identification Program through July 1, 2030. This will help track ownership, deter theft, and support the health and safety of the state's livestock industry.

Gov. Bob Ferguson (left) listens as Sen. Judy Warnick (center) speaks about legislation. Rep. Tom Dent (far right) listens with two unidentified men to his right. Credit: Sen. Judy Warnick loading...

Senate Bill 5323 increases penalties for theft of essential equipment for firefighters and emergency medical service providers, while Senate Bill 5682 grants a five-year extension of the Washington Customized Employment Training Program B&O tax credit. Senate Bill 5303 extends the timeline for development of projects and permits supporting the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan by 10 years.

Gov. Ferguson also signed House Bill 1253, sponsored by Rep. Alex Ybarra (R-Quincy), which allows cities and public utility districts to enter into joint use agreements with private companies to develop transmission, energy storage, and energy generation facilities.