Sen. Warnick Sponsored Bill Honoring Eid Approved by WA Governor

A bill sponsored by 13th District State Senator Judy Warnick recognizing Eid as a holiday in the state of Washington received approval from Governor Bob Ferguson Wednesday.

Gov. Ferguson signed the bill into law recognizing Muslim holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays. Washington becomes the first state to recognize the holidays. They are among the most significant Islamic holidays as millions of muslims celebrate it across the globe, and includes over 100,000 Washingtonians.

“This legislation does more than expand our list of state holidays,” Ferguson said. “Recognizing Eid holidays shows our Muslim friends, family and neighbors that we honor their culture and religious practice.”

The law does not establish Eid holidays as paid holidays, but rather adds them to the state's list of recognized observances, similar to Lunar New Year or Billy Frank Jr. Day.

The new law comes as Muslims in the U.S. experience an increased rate of discrimination, as one report from 2024 shows more than 82 percent of Washingtonian Muslims reported being the target of Islamaphobia in the past year.

As the Republican Caucus Chair, Sen. Warnick is the only Republican listed on the bill introduced by Sen. Yasmin Trudeau.