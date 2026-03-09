One of Coca-Cola’s Best Flavors Just Returned to Washington Stores
If you’re a fan of diet soda, you might want to keep an eye out during your next grocery run in Washington.
A Classic Soda From the 1980s
One classic flavor from the 1980s is starting to pop back up on store shelves — Diet Cherry Coke.
The drink was first introduced in 1985 by The Coca-Cola Company, becoming one of the company’s earliest flavored cola options. The mix of cherry and cola quickly built a loyal following, especially among diet soda drinkers.
Why Diet Cherry Coke Became Hard to Find
Over the years, though, the diet version became harder to find in many stores, including here in Washington.
Recently, soda fans around the country started spotting Diet Cherry Coke again in retro-style cans. At first it looked like a limited throwback release, but demand appears to have helped bring the flavor back again for 2026.
Where You Might Find It in Washington
Shoppers have already reported seeing it at major retailers like Walmart, and it’s expected to gradually show up in more locations as distribution spreads.
If you’re trying to find it in Washington, it may take a little searching. Larger grocery chains and big-box stores — including Safeway, Fred Meyer, and WinCo Foods — are probably the most likely places it will appear first.
Why Classic Soda Flavors Are Trending Again
With “dirty soda” trends getting popular lately, it’s kind of nice to see a simple classic making a comeback.
After all, the cherry-and-cola combination has been working for nearly 40 years. If you spot Diet Cherry Coke on shelves somewhere in Washington, don’t be surprised if it sells out quickly.
