The Chicago Sky of the WNBA have waived former Cashmere High School basketball standout Hailey Van Lith.

FOX Sports and other outlets are reporting the move happened Monday, and comes just one year after Chicago selected Van Lith with the 11th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Sources told ESPN that the decision was based on the coaching staff's "style-of-play preference." Chicago finished last season tied for the league's worst record at 10-34.

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Van Lith's release is part of a recent roster overhaul and follows the off season trade of Van Lith's former LSU teammate and fellow 1st round selection Angel Reese to Atlanta.

The Wenatchee, WA native and college star at Louisville, LSU and TCU averaged 3.5 points per game in 12.4 minutes during her rookie campaign. The 5-foot-9 guard was limited to 29 games last season as she dealt with an ankle injury throughout the year

This preseason, Van Lith scored 20 points in her first game April 25th against Phoenix on 8-for-8 shooting, and finished with five points against Atlanta on April 29.

ESPN reported there is believed to be interest in the 24 year old Van Lith with active conversations being held with a number of teams throughout the league, according to sources

The Sky signed veteran Natasha Cloud to fill Van Lith's spot on the roster.

Cloud, a 10-year veteran, averaged 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 41 game for the New York Liberty last season.