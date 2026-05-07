Just two days after former Cashmere, WA high school basketball star Hailey Van Lith was released by the team that selected her 11th overall in the 2025 WNBA draft, the Wenatchee, WA native is headed to Connecticut.

The Connecticut Sun moved quickly to claim Van Lith off waivers drom the Chicago Sky

On Wednesday, Van Lith posted her appreciation for Chicago on Instagram just before Connecticut announced it was adding the 24-year-old point guard

“To the city that drafted me and the fans who showed up every night , Chicago, you’ll always be where my WNBA story began,” Van Lith wrote on her . “Grateful to my teammates, the fans, and the entire organization for being the first chapter of my journey. The journey continues. Thank you, Chicago! " --Van Lith on Instagram

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Hailey Van Lith was limited to 29 games because of injuries for Chicago, averaging 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in her rookie season but was playing well in both of the team's preseason games. The move to waive Van Lith was considered a surprise in league circles but is part of a roster retooling in Chicago which also traded another recent first-round pick, Angel Reese, Van Lith's teammate at LSU

Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese Getty Images Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese Getty Images loading...

Her coach Tyler Marsh, via Moreau Sports addressed the decision to part ways with the former All-American who also starred at Louisville, Texas Christian University (TCU) and with the U.S. Olympic Team

Van Lith will be in uniform for her new club when the Connecticut Sun open the 2026 WNBA regular season today.

According to a news release announcing Van Lith's signing, the club is adding the talented guard who compiled an impressive college resume.

AP All-American (2024-25)

Big 12 Player of the Year (2024-25)

First Team All-Big 12 (2024-25)

Big 12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player (2024-25)

Two-time First-Team All-ACC (2021-23)

Three-time NCAA Tournament All-Region team

ACC All-Freshman team (2020-21)

When Van Lith's outstanding college career ended, she held the all-time NCAA record for games played and started (172) and minutes played (5,692) in addition to program records at Louisville, LSU, and TCU.

Van Lith represented the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympics and earned a bronze medal with the USA 3×3 Women's National Team.