Watch Hailey Van Lith & Team USA at the FIBA World Cup

Watch Hailey Van Lith & Team USA in Austria. We provide the link below.

USA Women split their two games on Day 1 of Pool Play (early this morning, our time) of the FIBA 3x3 Women's basketball tournament in Vienna, Austria.

In the early game Canada came back from a 7-1 deficit to beat the US women 16-13. Hailey Van Lith scored 3 pts in the loss (2-12 shooting, 0-4 from behind the 2 point stripe and 1-2 in free throws). Linnae Harper led the Americans, scoring 6 points. Canada’s Michelle Plouffe (Plays for Lyon in the French women’s league) led all scorers with 8 points.

The Canadian women seem to have our number. They knocked the US women out of the quarterfinals of last year's FIBA 3x3 tournament. The Canadian’s didn’t seem to panic when they were down early and hit some clutch free throws with the game winding down. First team to 21 wins the game, or whatever team is ahead in points at the 10 minute mark wins in 3x3 basketball.

The US women bounced back and won their 2nd game of the day, against Hungary: 20-10.

In the victory, Hailey Van Lith had a better game, scoring 5 points. She was 4-8 from the floor (1-2 behind the 2 point stripe…HVL did not make it to the free throw line in this game.) The American’s were again led by the 8 points of Linnae Harper, a graduate of Ohio State, who has played on a couple of WNBA teams in her pro career.

The USA women are one of 20 teams competing for this year’s FIBA 3x3 World Championship.

-There are 4 divisions of 5 teams. After playing each other once in pool play, the top 3 teams in each group advance to the knock-out round. The winner of each group, earns a spot in the quarterfinals.

Cashmere alumni Hailey Van Lith and the US Women next play, June 1st, early Thursday Morning (our time) versus Mongolia (2am Pacific Time) and the Czech Republic 4:25am Pacific Time.)

Set an alarm, get up, watch and root on the USA!

VIDEO STREAM LINK: https://www.youtube.com/@FIBA3x3

FIBA 3x3 Group C standings after Day One:

Czech Republic 2-0 USA 1-1 Canada 1-1 Hungary 1-1 Mongolia 0-2

INFO: FIBA.com

