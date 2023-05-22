Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith to Again Represent Team USA

Cashmere Alumni - Hailey Van Lith, one of the best players in college basketball, was announced as one of the members of the U.S.A 3x3 women’s team. Hailey and her teammates will be competing at the FIBA World Cup, which starts May 30th in Vienna, Austria.

Hailey Van Lith, who recently transferred to the reigning champion LSU Tigers, will join Stanford’s Cameron Brink (who was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row), Cierra Burdick (who graduated from Tennessee in 2015 and spent time in the WNBA with a handful of teams) and Linnae Harper (who played at Kentucky and Ohio State before being spending some time with a couple of WNBA teams)

The USA Men’s 3 on 3 team will feature Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis.

This is not the first time HVL has represented the USA 3 on 3 National team.

This past season, Hailey Van Lith averaged 19.7 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Louisville Cardinals. She helped lead her team to get to the Elite Eight. Louisville lost to eventual runner-up Iowa. Hailey Van Lith started 101 games in three years for Louisville, and will now enter her senior year for the Louisiana State University Tigers.

Three-on-three basketball games are played, using only a half court. Each game uses a 10-minute game clock and a 12-second shot clock. The first team to reach 21 points wins, or, if neither team reaches that mark, the winner is whichever team has the lead at the end of the 10 minutes.

Here's more on the FIBA 3x3 basketball rules and game time flow.