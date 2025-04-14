Hailey Van Lith Chosen No. 11 by Chicago Sky in WNBA Draft
Local prep high school basketball star Haily Van Lith is a professional.
Monday, the Chicago Sky selected the former Cashmere Bulldog Van Lith no. 11 overall in this year's WNBA Draft.
The TCU Standout, Big 12 Player of the Year and MVP, will join former LSU Teammate Angel Reese in the Windy City next season after helping her TCU Horned Frogs make the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.
