Trick-or-treaters are descending on the Cottage Avenue neighborhood in Cashmere, WA, in huge numbers.

Residents are experiencing hundreds of Halloween visitors, and a couple of neighbors have realized that the amount of candy needed to reward all the little ghosts and goblins may be cost prohibitive. Who wants to disappoint those adorable kids by running out and turning off their porch lights? I'm not saying that I've done that, but

Homeowner Shelby Dronen moved to Cottage Avenue in Cashmere in 2019 and says thousands of trick-or-treaters have come to her and her neighbor's doors since then, and the number of nighttime visitors is growing each year.

She and her husband used a clicker to keep a tally and counted almost 800 kids in one night, so Shelby decided to start a GoFundMe to help all of her neighbors in need with the cost of trick-or-treat candy for this coming Halloween.

"We see the crowds of kids and parents and have so much fun every year!. However, the candy can get mighty expensive and could be prohibitive for some families." -- Shelby Dronen

The campaign has already raised over $800 towards the $1,000 goal as of October 1st. Shelby will purchase candy locally and distribute it to her neighbors who may need the help.

Here is the link to the Cottage Avenue Trick-or Treat GoFundMe page for Cashmere, WA

Any Cottage Avenue residents that could use some help with Halloween candy can reach Dronen through the GoFundMe page.