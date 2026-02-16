The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week is Pearl, a five-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Pearl is the kind of dog who is always smiling. She loves to go on walks and explore the world, and Pearl is hoping to find a home with a person who will be her partner in good health. Like many of us, she could lose some weight and could use a little support getting back to a healthier weight. Pearl is motivated, especially with encouragement and love. Pearl weighs about 100 lbs.

She is memorable for her big, beautiful smile and ocean-blue eyes. Pearl also has a joyful heart, a gentle spirit, and so much love to give to someone who’s ready to share life with a happy girl.

Get our free mobile app

If you want a loyal walking buddy, a toy-loving goofball, and a dog who will brighten every single day, come meet Pearl.

Pearl is available for adoption at WVHS Pearl is available for adoption at WVHS loading...

PEARL

Dog Breed: Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Age: 5 Years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: A0058499794

Here is a GALLERY of dogs available for adoption.

If you want to visit with an animal and adopt it the same day, plan to arrive at least 1 hour before closing.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit during regular hours or contact WVHS at 509-662-9577 or via email at wvhs@wenatcheehumane.org.

WVHS is open for adoptions at 1474 S. Wenatchee Avenue Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM, and closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

READ MORE: Hero dog saves family in house fire