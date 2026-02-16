Dog Heralded As Hero For Saving Three Residents From Ellensburg House Fire

A pet dog is being heralded as a hero, after three people escaped a house fire without injury in Ellensburg last week.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says the blaze broke out on Wednesday (Feb. 11) at around 7:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Pearl Street, where crews arrived to find the home full involved.

HOW A PET DOG SAVED THE HOME'S THREE OCCUPANTS

One occupant of the residence said the dog, named Buddy, saved both them and the home's two other occupants by alerting them all to the flames and smoke while they were in separate rooms.

Get our free mobile app

“Buddy kept barking louder than usual and my roommate went to go check it out, and that’s when he saw the wall of fire. It took a minute for me to realize what was going on. That’s when we all ran outside and I called 911.”

Firefighters had the flames knocked down by around 8:45 p.m., but by then the home was a total loss.

DOG & THREE OCCUPANTS SURVIVE FIRE, BUT PET CAT PERISHES

Although Buddy and the home's three human residents all got out safely, a pet cat perished inside the home during the fire.

Officials say they aren't certain what the exact cause of the blaze was just yet, since there were a number of possible ignition sources identified during the preliminary investigation.

In the aftermath of the fire, firefighters are reminding people about the importance of having working smoke detectors in their homes, as well as an appropriate way to put out smoking materials like cigarettes, and store items containing lithium batteries.