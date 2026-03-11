The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has named the 2026 Junior Royalty members.

Queen Elena Gomez Alvarez, Princess Aurora Castillo and Princess Penny Ouellette

The 5th graders were honored at school assemblies Wednesday morning.

Aurora Castillo (L), Elena Gomez Alvarez (C), Penny Ouellette (R) Aurora Castillo (L), Elena Gomez Alvarez (C), Penny Ouellette (R) loading...

Queen Elena Gomez Alvarez is a 5th grader at Mission View Elementary in Mrs. Phelps’ homeroom class. She is the daughter of Edgar and Eva Gomez.

Princess Aurora Castillo is a 5th grade student at Grace Academy (homeschool) in Mrs. Bautista’s class. She is the daughter of Edwin Bautista and Brenda Bautista-Castillo.

Princess Penny Ouellette is a 5th grader at Rock Island Elementary in Miss Rush’s homeroom class. She is the daughter of Andrew and Kelly Ouellette.

Get our free mobile app

The Junior Royal Court was selected from a field of 65 fifth-grade girls in public, private, home-schooled, or virtual schools in the Wenatchee and Eastmont school districts.

To be considered, interested fifth-grade girls submitted an essay, “A Place That Matters to Me." A panel of local educators narrowed the submissions down to ten finalists. The 10 girls had an impromptu essay writing session Monday on “A Lesson I Learned.” Finalists had 40 minutes to write about an experience that taught them an important lesson and how it changed the way they think or act. The review panel selected the three girls who will serve as members of the 2026 Apple Blossom Junior Royalty Court.

The remaining finalists are

1. Ariella Rodriguez, Lee Elementary. Daughter of Dan and Rixy Rodriguez.

2. Elise Fowler, John Newbery Elementary. Daughter of Steve and Melissa Fowler.

3. Elsa Vogt, St. Joseph Catholic School. Daughter of Jesson and Casey Vogt.

4. Joanna Davis, Cascade Christian Academy. Daughter of Kurt and Keri Davis.

5. Myla Coe, John Newbery Elementary. Daughter of Matt and Tanya Coe.

6. Stella Goss, Cascade Christian Academy. Daughter of Casey and Hannah Goss.

7. Vivian Smith, Washington Elementary. Daughter of Jason and Griffin Smith.

The 2026 Junior Royalty will sit for formal portraits at Parson’s Photography, tour Stemilt with the 2026 Senior Royalty, and enjoy the Abby’s Pizza Party and Carnival Grand Opening.

Members will also appear in the Tekniplex Youth Parade on Saturday, April 25, and attend the Art 4 Kidz Awards Ceremony. They will also present the main banner in the Stemilt Grand Parade on Saturday, May 2. Queen Elena and Princesses Aurora and Penny will represent the Wenatchee area with the Junior Royalty Float in festival parades later this summer, including the Cashmere Founder’s Day Parade and the Leavenworth Autumn Leaf Festival Parade.

For more information about the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, visit appleblossom.org.