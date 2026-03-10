Olympic Gold is coming to Wenatchee.

Olympic Gold Medalist Alysa Liu Leads the Cast

Alysa Liu, the Women's Figure Skating Gold Medalist at the Olympics, headlines the 2026 "Stars on Ice" tour at the Town Toyota Center on May 22. She is also the reigning World Champion and two-time U.S. Champion. She is the first American woman to take home the Olympic Gold in Figure Skating since 2002.

Her dazzling performance in Milan to Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park" was described as "free-spirited," and "care-free" and won the hearts of even the most casual of fans of the sport.

Olympic Champions Joining the Tour

She is joined by Olympic Team Gold and Ice Dance Silver Medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who are also the seven-time reigning U.S. Champions. Ilia Malinin, the "Quad God," is also joining the performance as the reigning two-time World Champion and reigning four-time U.S. men's champion.

Additional cast members include Olympic Team Gold Medalist and reigning three-time U.S. Champion Amber Glen; Olympic Team Gold Medalists and U.S. Champions Elle Kam & Danny O'Shea; World Silver Medalist and U.S. Champion Isabeau Levito; Olympic Team Bronze Medalist and U.S. Champion Jason Brown; 2026 Olympian Andrew Torgashev; and 2026 Olympians Emily Chan & Spencer Howe.

More skaters are expected to be announced.

What Is the Stars on Ice Tour?

Stars on Ice has performed more than 1,500 shows over the last three decades. The Tour has won three Emmy Awards and is recognized as the finest ice production in the world.