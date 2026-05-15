The NCW Libraries Bookmobile is hitting the road this summer with new community stops and an updated schedule throughout Chelan, Douglas, and Grant counties.

NCW Libraries Expands Summer Bookmobile Service

The Bookmobile is part of NCW Libraries' ongoing effort to make library services more accessible for rural communities, families, seniors, and residents who face barriers to visiting a physical branch.

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“Long summer days are a great time to connect with the library, and we make it easy by bringing the library to you!” said Bookmobile Lead Elizabeth McNall. “Whether families are picking up books, joining the Summer Library Program, or simply spending time together, the Bookmobile helps make library services accessible and welcoming for everyone.”

This library on wheels brings books, movies, audiobooks, crafts, and fun directly to neighborhoods and community gathering places.

Chelan County Bookmobile Stops and Schedule

The summer schedule begins June 1.

In Chelan County, the Bookmobile will visit Lincoln Park in Wenatchee in partnership with Small Miracles' Free Lunch Program on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 11 a.m. In Pioneer Park, the Bookmobile will stop by with Small Miracles on the second and fourth Wednesdays at 11 a.m.

In Plain, the Bookmobile will come by at 12:30 p.m. at the Ponderosa Community every Thursday.

In Malaga, the mobile library will hit Sage Bluff Seasonal Housing every second and fourth Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Bookmobile continues regular stops at Plain Hardware, Dryden Food Bank, Wenatchee Rescue Mission, Foothills Community Center, St. Jude's Landing, Three Lakes Estates in Malaga, LIVEasy Apartments in Sunnyslope, and ValleyHi.

New Douglas County Bookmobile Locations

In Douglas County, the Bookmobile is adding stops to Eastmont Parks Day Camp every first and third Thursday at 12:30 p.m. and RiverSide Mobile Home Park in East Wenatchee every second and fourth Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Grant County Communities Added to Summer Route

In Grant County, there will be stops at Doolittle Dream Park in Moses Lake on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 1 p.m., and Wilson Creek Town Hall on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Bookmobile Continues Outreach Across North Central Washington

The Bookmobile will continue regular stops at the Beverly fire station and Desert Aire Park. In addition to its public stops, the Bookmobile regularly visits assisted living facilities and job sites.