NCW Libraries has opened a pop-up library and relocated children’s story time while the Chelan Public Library undergoes a months-long interior renovation.

READ MORE: Court Voids Lake Wenatchee Fire $15M Bond

What’s Changing at the Chelan Library

Get our free mobile app

The library closed earlier this fall for a “refresh” project expected to be completed by next spring. Upgrades will include new shelving and furniture, fresh paint, partial flooring replacements, private reservable meeting rooms, and an improved service desk.

During the closure, a temporary pop-up library is available in the entryway of the building, where the Friends of the Library bookstore was previously located.

Pop-Up Library Hours and Services

The pop-up is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 5 p.m. for access to physical materials and computers. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, it’s open from 2 to 4 p.m. for collection browsing only.

Visitors can check out a limited selection of books, movies, and other materials, and even borrow from a cart of jigsaw puzzles.

Story Time Moves to New Location

Children’s story time has been temporarily moved to the Lake Chelan Community Center. The program runs on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 10:30 a.m. and is designed for preschoolers and their caregivers, featuring stories, rhymes, and activities.

Community Input Shapes the Design

Library officials said the redesign was shaped by feedback from more than 200 community members who participated in public input sessions. Participants favored a blend of “Off the Grid” and “Retreat” design concepts, with an emphasis on family-friendly spaces and programming.

A Fresh, Family-Friendly Space Coming Soon

The goal, officials said, is to create a library that balances the needs of all ages while offering a calm and welcoming atmosphere.