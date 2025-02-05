Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Coming to NCW Libraries

Northwest Immigrant Rights Project Coming to NCW Libraries

The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project's traveling workshop, dubbed Know Your Rights, is coming to Peshastin Public Library on Feb. 22.

In the days and weeks that follow, NIRP attorneys will visit library branches in Royal City (Feb. 26), Quincy (March 3), Cashmere (March 11), Brewster (March 12) and Chelan (March 20).

"Every person in the United States has rights, regardless of citizenship or legal status," the nonprofit writes on Facebook. "Learn about your rights and how to protect yourself and others" in the abovementioned workshop.

The presentation(s) will be Spanish-only.

The Seattle-based NIRP maintains an office in Wenatchee. According to its website, the nonprofit "promotes justice by defending and advancing the rights of immigrants through direct legal services, systemic advocacy and community education." Click here for more.

