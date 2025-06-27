A vending machine distributing a life-saving drug is no more in Moses Lake Public Library.

NCW Libraries and Thriving Together NCW removed the Narcan/Naxalone vending machine from the library. They installed the vending machine as a partnership in November and oversaw its maintenance.

The city eventually banned distributing any drug on city property in March. That's the same timeframe NCW Libraries said the machine contributed to 12 opioid overdose reversals and dispersed 583 boxes of Narcan.

The city did not spend any tax dollars on the machine, because Thriving Together fully funded it. “Our primary goal has always been clear: to save lives by ensuring equitable access to opioid overdose reversal medication," said John Schapman, executive director of Thriving Together NCW. "It was never our intention to create controversy over providing this lifesaving medication in the community."

Both organizations say they remain committed to crafting a path forward.