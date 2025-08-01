August brings a chance for two free library programs in north central Washington.

NCW Libraries said the programs hope to improve communication skills in partnership with community organizations.

Skills for Disagreeing Better: Aug. 4 Workshop

Braver Angles partners with NCW Libraries to offer "Skills for Disagreeing Better." The program aims to help people understand the values and concerns of other people, improve listening skills, and develop skills to share different viewpoints in a civil manner.

"Skills for Disagreeing Better" takes place at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4. Registration is required, and you can do so when you click here.

Learn to Listen, Listen to Learn: Aug. 14 Event

Later in the month, NCW Libraries partners with the Wenatchee Valley Dispute Resolution Center and the NCW Equity Alliance to offer "Learn to Listen, Listen to Learn."

This program is a 90-minute workshop facilitated by Jennifer Talbot from the Dispute Resolution Center. It will allow participants to learn and discover new techniques for communicating and active listening.

"Learn to Listen, Listen to Learn" is 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Wenatchee Public Library. You can register when you click here.