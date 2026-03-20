A path to affordable homeownership for working households who might otherwise be

priced out of the market. is moving forward with the Common Ground Community Housing Trust.

The Housing Trust is a local nonprofit focused on expanding access to permanently affordable homeownership in the Greater Wenatchee area.

Wenatchee's first housing trust project, Crail Cottages, is accepting applications for the 8 homes under construction on 9th Street.

Crail Cottages artist rendition Common Ground Community Trust Crail Cottages artist rendition Common Ground Community Trust loading...

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The homes are nearing completion and will be ready to occupy this summer next to the Sangster Motors auto dealership

The cottage-style homes—four one-bedroom and four two-bedroom units—are approximately 970 square feet each. Pricing is set at $180,000 for one-bedroom units and $207,000 for two-bedroom units. The partnerships with lenders, local government, and community supporters will help bridge the gap between construction costs and sale price, according to Thom Nees, executive director for Common Ground.

“Our community must consider the long-term consequences of our decisions regarding housing. Being short-sighted will not get us out of the housing crisis in which we currently find ourselves. I have been so impressed by the vast number of people who have given their resources of time, money, and influence to help make this project happen, sacrificing short-term gain to make long-term progress. This work creates a foundation for future projects, one after another, because our community needs so much more than eight affordable housing units.” -- Thom Nees

Eligibility Requirements

Potential homeowners are invited to apply through April 30th and must meet income limitations for the permanently affordable homes.

Prospective home buyers must:

• Have a household income at or below 120% of the Greater Wenatchee Area Median Income (AMI), adjusted

for household size. Some homes will carry an 80% AMI limit).

• Live and/or work in the Greater Wenatchee area.

• Be a first-time home buyer.

• Be able to obtain a mortgage for a purchase.

• Attend an information session and complete a first-time homebuyer course.

Common Ground will host information sessions with program details and the application and selection process. The next information session is scheduled Tuesday, March 24th, 6-7:30 pm, at The Mercantile, 14 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

Register at: https://commongroundwenatchee.com/

For more information contact Common Ground Community Housing Trust

phone: (509) 630-4438

email: thom@commongroundwenatchee.com