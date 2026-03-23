Preparations are underway for the 56th season of auto racing at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval (WVSO) The 2026 season kicks off with the annual Tommy Wentz Classic on April 18. Tommy Wentz won. numerous championships over a racing career spanning 45 years and was still competing at age 74.

WVSO General Manager Jeremy Anders says after a record-setting 2025 season and a full offseason of preparation, the Super Oval is ready to welcome racing fans back to one of the Pacific Northwest's premier short tracks.

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The Opening Night lineup will feature fan-favorite divisions, including:

Dick’s Heating & Air Conditioning Thunder Cars

Rockstar Energy B-Mods

Plumb Perfect Roadrunners

B&T Towing Youth Roadrunners

Crown Vics

Mini Bombers

Anders promises plenty of side-by-side racing and family-friendly entertainment this summer, according to a news release announcing the opener

“There’s nothing like Opening Night. After months of preparation, seeing the grandstands fill up and the cars hit the track again is something special. We’re excited to kick off what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest seasons in our history.” --Jeremy Anders

Summer nights at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Credit: WVSO Summer nights at Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Credit: WVSO loading...

The 2026 season schedule is highlighted by several marquee events, including the $25,000-to-win Plumb Perfect Wenatchee 200, along with national touring series and unique fan experiences for race fans in North Central Washington this summer.

If You Go

Gates Open at 4:30 PM on April 18, with racing action beginning at 6:00 PM. www.wvso.com Tickets are available now at: